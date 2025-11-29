Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. President Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

