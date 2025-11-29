PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,629 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,858 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 879,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 117.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,406,307 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 760,155 shares during the period. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,196,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,083,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 698.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 738,425 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 645,934 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.3%

BTU opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The coal producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.39). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Further Reading

