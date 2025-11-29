189,680 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Bought by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 189,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $41,614,000. Amazon.com makes up about 14.7% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,142,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,328,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,431,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 18,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 29,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

