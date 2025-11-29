Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $71.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.6762.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.56%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

