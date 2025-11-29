MAI Capital Management Has $110,000 Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

