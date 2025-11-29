Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Trimmed by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8%

Amazon.com stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

