First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 839,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1,406.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 473,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 441,872 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of AG stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,512.49 and a beta of 0.79.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.78 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.0052 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AG. Cormark upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $17.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Our Latest Report on AG

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.