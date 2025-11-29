JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $75.23 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $75,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 49,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.07 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

