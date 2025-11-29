iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $314.05 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,728 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.7% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $314,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average of $222.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.