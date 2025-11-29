Sigma Planning Corp Has $76.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $76,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average is $222.97.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

