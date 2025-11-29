First National Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 6,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 61.4% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $152.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

