Choreo LLC Acquires 5,125 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 43.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,702,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,877,000 after buying an additional 821,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $31,866,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 404,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

ORI opened at $46.11 on Friday. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.80%.

In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $39,140.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,862.50. This represents a 10.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $297,527.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.50. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

