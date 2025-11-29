Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $111,000 Investment in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 42.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 113.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $5,077,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,594 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $2,735,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,068. The trade was a 55.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 344,196 shares of company stock valued at $13,344,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

