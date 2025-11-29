First National Advisers LLC Purchases 10,144 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.87. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

