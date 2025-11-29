Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Reduces Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 41.4% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,733,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,612,564,000 after acquiring an additional 167,231 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 464,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,412,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $905,348,000 after purchasing an additional 142,381 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $278.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $280.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.59.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Phillip Securities lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

