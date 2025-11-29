CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $738,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $85.08.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

