First National Advisers LLC Buys 9,644 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.0%

EW opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

