Rhumbline Advisers Buys 315,471 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 31,642.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,471 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,270.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 100,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.25 to $65.75 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.2%

BAM stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.