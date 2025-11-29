Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.63 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,567,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 403,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 396,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,327,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,602,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SSD opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $197.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average is $170.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.90%.The business had revenue of $623.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

