Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $18,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 69.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 131,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 144,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $1,893,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,788 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,798.80. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 55,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,589,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,742,907.12. This trade represents a 46.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,430 shares of company stock worth $40,444,041. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.