ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives $35.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.9750.

A number of brokerages have commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

NYSE MT opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

