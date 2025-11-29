Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Lumentum worth $17,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Lumentum by 27.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 224.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $83.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $250.00 price target on Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Lumentum Stock Up 5.6%

Lumentum stock opened at $325.61 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $325.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $1,751,904.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,776.48. This represents a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,684.43. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

