Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.7143.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $102.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $132.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,245.48. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,959,000 after buying an additional 845,391 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,797,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,137,000 after acquiring an additional 168,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,235,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.