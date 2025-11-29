Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $100.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.5333.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bankshares set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

NYSE:WAL opened at $81.53 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.14%.The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,127,566. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $137,289,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 36.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,979,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $45,486,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 442,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

