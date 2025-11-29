Contrasting Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and US Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.29 billion 2.08 $80.39 million $1.64 8.08 US Gold N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($1.53) -11.34

Volatility and Risk

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and US Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 4 5 2 2.82 US Gold 1 1 3 0 2.40

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. US Gold has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.12%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than US Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 26.35% 10.47% 7.60% US Gold N/A -73.81% -50.64%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats US Gold on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

