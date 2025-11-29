Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

TS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

TS stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 291.0%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Alua Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $93,370,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 90.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,035,000 after buying an additional 997,540 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,086,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,419,000 after buying an additional 635,817 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Tenaris by 186.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 905,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after buying an additional 589,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tenaris by 252.6% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 467,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 334,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

