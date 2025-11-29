Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,033 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Federal Signal worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $1,385,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 223,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $113.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,383.44. This trade represents a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

