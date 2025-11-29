Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $36.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.1250.

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tanger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Tanger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tanger

In other Tanger news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $607,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,182.10. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Tanger during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger during the third quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 346.3% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $33.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $145.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tanger will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.47%.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

