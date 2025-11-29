Denver Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,267 Shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF $CHGX

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHGX opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.05. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46.

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards.

