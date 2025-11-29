Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 69,045 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 126.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,788 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,045 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of ADT by 12.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 297,907 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,740 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 18,657 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ADT by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,571,444 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 437,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ADT by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,003 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 24,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

