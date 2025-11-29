Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $940,000 Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 145.12 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $93.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.94%.The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $979,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,710.60. The trade was a 70.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

