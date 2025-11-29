Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,737,000 after acquiring an additional 425,925 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,829,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,441,000 after purchasing an additional 444,240 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,097,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,313,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.3% in the first quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 646,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 235,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,272,111.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,888.70. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.41). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 1.06%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

