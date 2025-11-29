Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $808,000 Stake in Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $30,639,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $18,481,000. Alfreton Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $4,599,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 230.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In other news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.59, for a total transaction of $2,026,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,506,884.44. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Credit Acceptance from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 2.5%

CACC opened at $461.80 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a twelve month low of $401.90 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.67. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.25 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

