Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 937,449 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 105,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.1%

ASO opened at $48.25 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.32). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.