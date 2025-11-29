Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Everest Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Group by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Everest Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,185,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $314.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $391.98.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,150.24. This represents a 294.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 11,385 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,983,023.58. The trade was a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EG. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.77.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

