Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $4.8560. Galaxy Entertainment Group shares last traded at $5.3240, with a volume of 1,122 shares trading hands.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 286.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Galaxy Entertainment Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

