Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and traded as low as $17.99. Tesco shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 56,348 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCDY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Tesco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesco

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 315.0%.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.