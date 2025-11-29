Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and traded as high as $68.13. Sprott Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $68.11, with a volume of 39,683 shares changing hands.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 217,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $938,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 381.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 645.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

