Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares traded.
Frankly Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.
Frankly Company Profile
Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.
