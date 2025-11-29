Whitbread (LON:WTB) Trading Down 11.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. 2,620,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,480.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,004.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,997.14.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 EPS for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 10,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,880 per share, for a total transaction of £288,000. Also, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,974 per share, with a total value of £14,870. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

