Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Saker Aviation Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.81. Saker Aviation Services shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 360 shares traded.

Saker Aviation Services Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc in September 2009.

