Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $9.38. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 44,196 shares traded.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0722 per share. This is an increase from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 815,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 549,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

