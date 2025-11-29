Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $9.38. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 44,196 shares traded.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0722 per share. This is an increase from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
