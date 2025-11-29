Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERCGet Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $9.38. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 44,196 shares traded.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0722 per share. This is an increase from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 815,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 549,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

