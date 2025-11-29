Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.69 and traded as low as C$22.60. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$22.60, with a volume of 1,160 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Currency Exchange International from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

Get Currency Exchange International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CXI

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

About Currency Exchange International

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.68. The firm has a market cap of C$140.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.65.

(Get Free Report)

Currency Exchange International Corp operates as a money service business and provides currency exchange, wire transfer, and cheque cashing services at its locations in the United States and Canada. The company earns maximum revenue from the United States of America. The company earns revenue in the form of Commission and Fee income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.