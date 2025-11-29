Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.34. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 1,621,445 shares.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

