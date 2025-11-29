National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6,617.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 373.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

