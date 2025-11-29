Swiss National Bank Buys 13,300 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Birchler sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $609,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,076.42. The trade was a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 16,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $1,357,427.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,439.54. This trade represents a 48.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 930,139 shares of company stock worth $60,372,435. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.