Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 11,100 Shares of Mueller Water Products $MWA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,895 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,296,000 after buying an additional 2,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,052,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,987,000 after buying an additional 796,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,440,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,038,000 after buying an additional 383,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $27,584.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $433,104. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA opened at $24.24 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

