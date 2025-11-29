Guardant Health, Inc. $GH Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 120.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $142,785.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,579.85. This trade represents a 64.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Saia sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $865,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,305. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,161 shares of company stock worth $18,996,062. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Guardant Health Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $108.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $112.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

