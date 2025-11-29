Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of American Healthcare REIT worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 224,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,041,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 101.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AHR opened at $50.78 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $994,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,924.64. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $74,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,560. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

