Swiss National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Lantheus worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Lantheus by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 197,719 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Lantheus by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,529,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 899.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 100,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 90,751 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $59.00 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.04.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

